‘RRR’, ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ win big at CCA 2023

The latest held 28th Critics’ Choice Awards witnessed SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ making India proud, as the film scored two awards. The magnum opus film won the ‘Best Song’ award for ‘Naatu Naatu’ and the ‘Best Foreign Language Film’ award.

Rajamouli dedicated the award to his motherland, India and all the women in his life who have supported him in his creative journey.

“To all the women in my life - my mother Rajnandani - she thought education was overrated and made me read story books and comics. She encouraged my creativity. My sister-in-law Srivalli, who became a mother to me and always encourages me to be the best version of myself,” the filmmaker said in his acceptance speech.

He added, “My wife Rama, she is the costume designer of my films, but more than that, she is the designer of my life - if she is not there, I’m not going to be here today. My daughters don’t do anything, but their smile is enough to light up my life. And finally, to my motherland - India, Bharat - Mera Bharat Mahan! Jai Hind.”

On the other hand, Rian Johnson’s murder mystery ‘Glass Onion: Knives Out’ won ‘Best Comedy’ and the Korean series ‘Pachinko’ won ‘Best Foreign Language’ series. ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ bagged several other awards as well.

The awards ceremony was hosted by Chelsea Handler.

Winners of Critics’ Choice Awards 2023

Best Limited Series: ‘The Dropout’ (Hulu)

Best Drama Series: ‘Better Call Saul’ (AMC)

Best Comedy: ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ (Netflix)

Best Song: ‘Naatu Naatu’ - ‘RRR’ (Variance Films)

Best Foreign Language Film: ‘RRR’ (Variance Films)

Best Foreign Language Series: ‘Pachinko’ (Apple TV+)

Best Actress in a Drama Series: Zendaya - ‘Euphoria’ (HBO)

Best Actor in a Drama Series: Bob Odenkirk - ‘Better Call Saul’ (AMC)

Best Visual Effects: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ (20th Century Studios)

Best Editing: Paul Rogers - ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ (A24)

Best Cinematography: Claudio Miranda - ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (Paramount Pictures)

Lifetime Achievement Award: Jeff Bridges

Best Animated Feature: ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ (Netflix)

Best Score: Hildur Guðnadóttir - ‘Tár’ (Focus Features)

Best Original Screenplay: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ (A24)

Best Supporting Actress: Angela Bassett - ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ (Marvel Studios)

Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan - ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ (A24)

Best Picture: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actor: Brendan Fraser (‘The Whale’)

Best Actress: Cate Blanchett (‘Tár’)

Best Director: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’)