‘RRR’ actor Jr NTR teams up with ‘KGF’ director

Actors love to reveal the first look of their posters and announce new films and associations on their birthdays. Be it Shah Rukh Khan, who unveiled the first teaser of ‘Pathaan’ on his birthday or Allu Arjun, who revealed the teaser of his much-anticipated film ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ on his special day, birthdays are always a special occasion to promote upcoming films. And on Monday, ‘RRR’ actor Jr NTR announced on his birthday that he will start shooting for Prasanth Neel’s action film from August onwards.

Yes, the massy South Indian actor has teamed up with ‘KGF’ and ‘Salaar’ director for his next. Tentatively titled, ‘NTRNeel’, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj and many others. According to reports, the first part of this two-part film is set against coastal lands. The director is currently busy putting the final touches on the script, ensuring it lives up to the monumental expectations.

Meanwhile, fans of Jr NTR have another reason to celebrate. The first single from his upcoming film ‘Devara: Part 1’ titled ‘Fear Song’ has also been released. ‘Fear Song’ is sung by Anirudh Ravichander in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi, while Santhosh Venky has sung in Kannada and Malayalam.