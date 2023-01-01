Roundtables Are Not A 'Validation' For Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam, who was recently nominated for 'Best Actor (Female)' for her performance in 'A Thursday' at the 'Filmfare OTT Awards', spoke up recently about why she hasn't been to any end-of-the-year roundtables with her colleagues. The actor had two very different films this year with the digital premieres of 'A Thursday' and 'Dasvi'.

In Disney+ Hotstar's 'A Thursday', she plays a schoolteacher Naina who holds her young schoolchildren hostage to speak to the prime minister. In the Abhishek Bachchan-starrer 'Dasvi', which premiered on 'Netflix', she is a jail superintendent who encourages Abhishek's character to complete his education and pass his board exams.

Speaking to a popular entertainment news portal, Yami stated that she was not interested in taking part in any roundtables.

"With due respect to everyone and whoever is inviting and I have a lot of respect for them; most of us have grown in our careers while being interviewed by them. I'm very fond of everyone, it has nothing to do with the journalists. It's just to do with the whole system because now there are so many (roundtables)," she said.

She added, "It's just like award functions. There are so many. And while I understand that for everybody, you have to create segments and stories. But for me as an actor, there was a time when I felt that I, too, should have been on the panel, but you're not invited. Now I'm being invited, but why do I want to contribute to a system where these sorts of things, when I'm in a position to voice my choice? That is not a validation for me, that I have arrived. If I'm good at my work and if the audience likes my work, I will know it."

