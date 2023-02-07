Ronit Roy missed out on Zero Dark Thirty due to Student of the Year

Ronit Roy, who made his acting debut with ‘Jaan Tere Naam’ moved to television after getting no work in Bollywood. He became a household name with his character, Rishabh Bajaj, in the popular Hindi TV series, ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay’. The actor once again tried his luck in films and his second stint proved fruitful. But he could have been a popular face in Hollywood as well had he rejected Karan Johar’s ‘Student of the Year’, where he played the small role of a schoolteacher.

Recently, Ronit appeared on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ with the team of his upcoming film ‘Shehzada’. During the show, Kapil mentioned Ronit being offered Kathryn Bigelow’s Oscar-winning film ‘Zero Dark Thirty’. But the actor couldn’t do it because Karan Johar’s team refused to adjust his dates. Later, the shoot of ‘Student of the Year’ was delayed too.

Ronit Roy shared, “I got the offer for ‘Zero Dark Thirty’ and that too without any audition. They said, ‘We don’t need an audition since Kathryn Bigelow, the film’s director, has seen your work and she wants you in the role’.”

“Since their film is scheduled, that can’t be moved. We cannot tell them to come next year like Kartik Aaryan does. So, Karan had my dates. I asked them, not Karan but his team.”