Romantic roles have always been a favourite of mine: Angad Bedi

Bollywood actor Angad Bedi, who has worked in romantic films back-to-back, said that filmmakers for the longest time didn’t imagine such roles for him but he is thrilled to get this opportunity now.

Angad, who expressed his enthusiasm for this new chapter in his acting career, said, “Romantic roles have always been a favourite of mine and I am thrilled to see the positive response they have received. It’s a genre that allows you to explore a wide range of emotions and I’m grateful for the opportunities I have had to bring these characters to life.”

“Makers for the longest time didn’t imagine me in such roles, I guess because I played some grey shades to negative parts. So, the typically cliched macho imagery got stuck,” he added.

The ‘Lust Stories 2’ star further shared, “I really had to find ways to break away from it because I don’t want to be defined by a genre. I want to work across the board on all kinds of films and all kinds of filmmakers.”

Angad Bedi's journey as a romantic hero began with his captivating portrayal of Arjun Bhalla opposite the talented ‘Jersey’ star Mrunal Thakur in ‘Lust Stories 2’. He was then seen as Jeet alongside Saiyami Kher in the R Balki-directed film ‘Ghoomer’.