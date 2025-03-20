Romance in cinema works best when it feels real, says Ishwak Singh

Ishwak Singh, whose upcoming release is ‘Tumko Meri Kasam’, talked about how romance works best in cinema. Speaking about the film, the actor shared, “Romance in cinema works best when it feels real and that’s what we’ve aimed for in ‘Tumko Meri Kasam’.”

He said that love isn’t just about grand gestures. “It’s about the silences, the stolen glances and the unspoken words. It’s about the journey two people take together, filled with its highs and lows. The way this film explores love is what makes it truly special.”

‘Tumko Meri Kasam’ revolves around love, destiny and second chances and has already created a buzz for its refreshing take on romance.

Ishwak added, “There’s a depth to the emotions and I believe audiences will connect with its honesty. We have tried to capture love in its purest, most organic form, making it feel like a story that belongs to all of us.”

Adding to the film’s charm is Adah, who brings a unique energy and warmth to her role. Her effortless chemistry with Ishwak makes their on-screen romance feel natural and spontaneous.

Speaking about their collaboration, Singh said: “Adah has an incredible way of making scenes feel real. We spent a lot of time discussing our characters, their chemistry and the small moments that make love stories special. Working with her was a delight and I think that translates beautifully on screen.”

The film goes beyond the typical love story, delving into the emotional and practical aspects of relationships. It examines the dynamics of companionship, compatibility and the role of fate in bringing two people together.

Mahesh Bhatt’s ‘Tumko Meri Kasam’ also stars Adah Sharma and Anupam Kher. The film talks about the challenges and societal stigmas that couples face when dealing with fertility issues. The film is slated for release on March 21.