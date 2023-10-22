Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force' to premiere on Prime Video in January

Mumbai: Prime Video on Saturday announced that filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s much-anticipated series "Indian Police Force" will premiere globally on January 19, 2024.

The seven-part action series marks Shetty's foray into OTT space. Billed as a homage to the "relentless commitment of Indian police officers", the show is created by Shetty, who also serves as the director along with Sushwanth Prakash.

It features Sidharth Malhotra as a cop, along with Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh and Lalit Parimoo in pivotal roles.

Shetty said that “Indian Police Force" is an integral part of his journey as a creator in the cop universe that he started with 2011 movie "Singham" and expanded with "Singham Returns" (2014), "Simmba" (2018) and "Sooryavanshi" (2021).

"I am very proud of my cast and crew who devotedly worked together to present this action series that pays an ode to the valour, sacrifice and courage of our Indian police officers. I am delighted to collaborate with ‘Prime Video’ for my first digital venture that promises to deliver an exhilarating entertainment to audiences worldwide," the filmmaker said in a statement.

Aparna Purohit, Head of ‘India Originals’, ‘Prime Video’, said the team is proud to present a show that salutes the "selfless service and relentless dedication of the Indian police officers".

“The show is a maze of intricate twists and turns, with a relentless cat-and-mouse chase. The action sequences are nothing short of a breathtaking visual treat and its well-developed characters add to the intrigue and tension to the plot. It was exciting to collaborate with Rohit Shetty who is a master of this genre," she added.

"Indian Police Force", an ‘Amazon Original’ series, will premiere simultaneous on ‘Prime Video’ in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.