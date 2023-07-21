Rohit Shetty would never change his 'style of filmmaking'

Best known for his masala action and comedy movies like ‘Singham’, ‘Golmaal’ and ‘Chennai Express’, filmmaker Rohit Shetty said that whether he succeeds or fails, he’ll never change his style of filmmaking.

On choosing commercial entertainers instead of content-driven films, the 49-year-old director told a popular media house, “Everybody has their own take on making the films and I think one should make what he or she thinks that I love this kind of cinema or I am good at it.”

Rohit, who has many hits in his kitty like ‘Golmaal’ franchise, the ‘Singham’ sequels and a flop like ‘Cirkus’, said, “I am good at what I am doing. I may be successful sometimes or I may fail sometimes, but I love what I am doing.”

He enjoys what he does and doesn’t want to change: I'd definitely upgrade myself, which we keep on doing. Try to learn and upgrade, but don’t change.”

Rohit is currently hosting the 13th season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’.