Rohit Shetty isn’t in support of ‘killing innocent people’

Rohit Shetty, who is known for his larger-than-life action flicks, recently commented on claims of glorifying police brutality with his films. The filmmaker helms a cop universe and his next instalment will be ‘Singham Again’. Rohit, ahead of his web debut with ‘Indian Police Force’, asserted to ‘Film Companion’ that he is confident about his movies and mentioned that he isn’t in support of ‘killing innocent people’.

“Obviously, I’m against killing innocent people. I’m against them taking the law in their hand. But if someone is shooting at you, you won’t welcome them with open arms, would you?” he said.

He also said that criticism in the form of trolls doesn’t bother him. “You need to instill fear in society. I firmly believe in this and it’s okay if I get trolled for saying this. I’m clear in my head about what I’m saying. All of us here are cultured people, but that life is a totally different life. Imagine if you’re going to the office and you’re meeting a druggie, a rapist or someone who has chopped the head of an innocent person. When you deal with those kinds of people, you have a different frame of mind altogether,” Shetty added.

Rohit previously unveiled the much-awaited teaser for ‘Indian Police Force’ season one, which gained a lot of positive reactions. It is a ‘Prime Video India’ original series, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.

With promising impressive visuals with extravagant entertainment, the series is a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. It was created and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash. The show is said to be paying tribute to the selfless service provided by the police force of the nation, evoking patriotism. It will be released on January 19.