Rohit Shetty has 'been through a lot in the last few weeks'

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who saw a rare failure with the Ranveer Singh film ‘Cirkus’, took to his social media recently and addressed how his team has been coping with various setbacks in the last few weeks.

‘Cirkus’ recorded dismal numbers at the box office, with a Rs 32.10 crore lifetime collection, but Shetty and his team marched on as they shot for his debut web series, ‘Indian Police Force’. Days later, the ‘Singham’ director suffered an accident on the set of the show. He took to ‘Instagram’ and shared how his team has ‘gone through a lot in the last few weeks’.

Sharing a photo, Rohit Shetty wrote, “From ‘Cirkus’ to my accident on set, my team and I have gone through a lot in the last few weeks! We rise, we fall, but we rise again not just to fight the battle, but to win it! Shooting the last schedule of ‘Indian Police Force’ in Hyderabad before we commence the pre-production of ‘Singham Again’.”

Sidharth Malhotra, who is the lead actor in ‘Indian Police Force’, cheered Shetty on in the comments section of the post and wrote, “Come on.” Raveena Tandon commented, “True that.”

Previously, Rohit Shetty had shared that he got stitches on two fingers after the accident. “Another car topples, but this time with stitches on two fingers. Nothing to worry about, I am absolutely fine. Thank you so much for your love and concern. Shooting ‘Indian Police Force’ for ‘Amazon Originals’ in Hyderabad,” he wrote on ‘Instagram’.

Shetty is all set to begin work on the third ‘Singham’ film after ‘Indian Police Force’. It will feature Ajay Devgn reprising his role as Bajirao Singham and be the fifth movie in the filmmaker’s cop universe.