Rohit Roy says acclaim has rarely brought him more work

Rohit Roy said that he faces a peculiar dilemma: he often finds people appreciating his work, but that acclaim doesn’t necessarily translate into better, bigger work. The actor, who has been working in the industry for 30 years, said that he had to always wait for the next big project, despite delivering successful films.

In an interview with ‘Mirchi Plus’, Rohit opened up about his film career and said that even though he is personally ‘happy’, he is not ‘content’ as an artiste.

“But that doesn’t translate into work sometimes. Earlier, I would get disheartened a bit that, despite giving a big hit where I was the main lead, even then it didn’t translate. ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala’ became a cult film, but translate nahi hua na. Then I had to wait for ‘Kaabil’ to come. Then I had to wait for ‘Mumbai Saga’ to come. I have just been waiting. I am not content as an actor. I am hungry. I still look a certain age. I don’t look my age,” he added.

Rohit broke into the scene in the early 2000s with his TV shows like ‘Kkusum’, ‘Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand’, ‘Swabhimaan’ and many others. The actor was dubbed the ‘prince of Indian television’ and went on to appear in several popular films.

In an earlier interview with a leading media house, Rohit said he should have been ‘more careful’ in his ‘nascent years’ as an actor and taken work more seriously.

“I should have been more responsible as a person. I took everything for granted. When a small-town boy comes here and is suddenly regarded as the heartthrob of Indian TV… I used to always look over my shoulders to check if they were talking to me or somebody else. Within the first six months, I have crowned the ‘prince of TV’. Shobhaa De wrote amazing articles on me and it all somehow went to my head. I wasn’t serious about the kind of work I was picking up. I thought if this has worked, it means I have worked, which means everything I do will work. But it didn’t work. That was a major learning curve,” he said.