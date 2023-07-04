‘Rocky Aur Rani...’ trailer promises romance and emotions

The trailer of Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ is out and as everyone predicted, the film is a typical extravagant Bollywood family drama packed with romance, emotions, song and dance. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

The trailer introduces the viewers to Rocky Randhawa (Ranveer Singh), a typical ‘chichora’ who has fallen for Rani (Alia). She comes from a well-educated Bengali family from Kolkata while Ranveer’s character harks back to his ‘Band, Baaja, Baraat’ performance, only richer. Both of their worlds are polar opposites. Hence before marriage, they decide to ‘switch’ their families to know if their marriage will survive. But they fail to fit in. Jaya Bachchan’s Dhanlakshmi is evidently the villain of Rani and Rocky’s ‘not-so-perfect’ love story.

Ahead of the release of his film’s trailer, Karan shared several pictures of Alia and Ranveer from the film. The film’s team also unveiled the first romantic number from its soundtrack, ‘Tum Kya Mile’, which became a rage among music lovers. Composed by Pritam and sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, the song was shot in Kashmir earlier this year.

‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ marks Karan’s return to the director’s chair after 2016’s ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’. Though he directed two shorts in the anthology drama ‘Lust Stories’ and ‘Ghost Stories’, he didn’t direct a full-length feature film. With ‘Rocky Aur Rani…’, Karan plans to pay tribute to his ‘guru’ Yash Chopra who is often addressed as ‘King of Romance’ in Hindi cinema.

The ‘Dharma Productions’ film is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on July 28.