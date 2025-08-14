Robin Wright and Olivia Cooke turn up the tension in Prime Video's 'The Girlfriend'

On August 14, ‘Prime Video’ confirmed the premiere date and released the first-look images and teaser trailer for the highly anticipated drama series ‘The Girlfriend’, starring Robin Wright and Olivia Cooke. All six episodes will be available on September 10, exclusively on ‘Prime Video’ in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

Based on Michelle Frances’ novel of the same name, ‘The Girlfriend’ follows Laura, a woman who seemingly has it all: a glittering career, a loving husband and her precious son, Daniel. Her perfect life begins to unravel when Daniel brings home Cherry, a girlfriend who changes everything. After a tense introduction, Laura becomes convinced Cherry is hiding something. Is she a manipulative social climber or is Laura just paranoid? The truth is a matter of perspective.

‘The Girlfriend’ stars Robin Wright as Laura, Olivia Cooke as Cherry, Laurie Davidson as Daniel, Waleed Zuaiter as Howard, Tayna Moodie as Isabella, Shalom Brune-Franklin as Brigitte, Karen Henthorn as Tracey, Anna Chancellor as Lilith, Leo Suter as Nicholas and Francesca Corney as Millie.

The upcoming series is produced by ‘Imaginarium Productions’ and ‘Amazon MGM Studios’. Jonathan Cavendish and Caroline Norris serve as producers, while Robin Wright, Will Tennant, Phil Robertson, John Zois, Dave Clarke, Gabbie Asher and Michelle Frances serve as executive producers. It is adapted for television by Naomi Sheldon and Gabbie Asher, with episodes written by Sheldon, Asher, Polly Cavendish, Helen Kingston, Marek Horn, Ava Wong Davies, Isis Davis, Smita Bhide and Matt Evans.