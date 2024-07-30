Robert Downey Jr will earn more than Rs 670 crore for ‘Marvel’ return

‘Marvel’ broke the bank to bring Robert Downey Jr and the Russo brothers back into the fold for the fifth and sixth ‘Avengers’ movies, which have been titled ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ and ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’. The announcements were made at the recent ‘San Diego Comic-Con’, where both Downey and the Russo brothers appeared on stage together.

According to a new ‘Variety’ report, Downey’s only condition for returning to the MCU was that the Russo brothers be brought back as well. But having delivered what they have for the studio over the years, none of them came cheap.

Russo brothers will reportedly earn 80 million dollars for directing the two movies, roughly around Rs 670 crore. They will also earn bonuses that’ll kick in when the movies hit 750 million dollars and one billion dollars in global box office grosses. This deal doesn’t include the backend compensation, ‘Variety’ reported. Downey has reportedly earned between 400 million dollars and 500 million dollars through the ‘Marvel’ movies - four ‘Avengers’ films, three solos ‘Iron Man’ films and a host of cameos and supporting roles in films such as ‘Captain America: Civil War’ and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. This translates to around Rs 3700 crore.

He is reportedly earning ‘significantly more’ than the Russo brothers for the upcoming ‘Avengers’ films, in which he will play the supervillain Doctor Doom. For context, 100 million dollars is around Rs 800 crore. According to ‘Variety’, his deal also includes perks such as ‘private jet travel, dedicated security and a whole trailer encampment’. ‘Marvel Studios’ president Kevin Feige began considering bringing Downey back as problems began mounting for the studio in recent years, with box office under-performance and a major revamp enforced by actor Jonathan Majors’ firing following his conviction in an assault case. Downey agreed on the condition that the Russo brothers be brought back as well. “They were the only ones he would work with,” the report quoted a source as saying.