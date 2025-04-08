Robert De Niro to be honoured with lifetime achievement award at Cannes

Los Angeles: Hollywood actor and producer Robert De Niro will be bestowed with an honorary Palme d’Or award for lifetime achievement at the 78th Cannes Film Festival.

According to Cannes' official website, De Niro will be presented with the honourary award on the festival's opening ceremony, which will take place on May 13.

On the following day, May 14, he will also participate in the masterclass on the stage of the Debussy Theatre.

"I have such close feelings for Festival de Cannes… Especially now when there’s so much in the world pulling us apart, Cannes brings us together, storytellers, filmmakers, fans and friends. It’s like coming home," the 81-year-old actor said in a statement.

He has previously served as president of the Cannes jury in 2011.

Cannes 2025 will conclude on May 24.