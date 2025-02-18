Ritwick, Sohini start shooting ‘Ranna Baati’ in Kolkata

Director Pratim D Gupta of ‘Chaalchitro’ fame has started shooting for his next Bengali film, ‘Ranna Baati’ in Kolkata from Tuesday. Starring Ritwick Chakraborty and Sohini Sarkar in the lead and also featuring Solanki Roy and Anirban Chakrabarti, ‘Ranna Baati’ explores themes of grief, healing and new beginnings, anchored in the rich traditions of Bengali cuisine.

“At its core, ‘Ranna Baati’ is about finding warmth in the unlikeliest of places. It’s a celebration of love - not just romantic love, but the bonds between parent and child and how food can mend what words sometimes cannot,” said Gupta.