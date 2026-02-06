Rituparna Sengupta is keen to portray Gauhar Jaan on screen

Actress Rituparna Sengupta has collaborated with Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukhopadhyay on several Bengali films, including ‘Muktodhara’, ‘Alik Sukh’, ‘Bela Seshe’, ‘Praktan’ and ‘Bela Shuru’. In fact, her association with the director duo goes back to their debut film ‘Icche’, which she had presented. Yet, despite this long-standing partnership, Rituparna has always harboured a strong desire to portray Gauhar Jaan, one of India’s first recording superstars and a fearless icon of her time.

Recalling how Mukhopadhyay had narrated the script to her long ago, she said the character has stayed with her ever since. “Shibu had done extensive research on Gauhar Jaan, India’s first singing superstar, the Gramophone girl. She was a diva and a superstar of her era. In 1902, her voice became the first to be recorded in India, setting a legacy. I hope someday they will make this film with me,” she said.

Rituparna also spoke about how her character Niharika Chatterjee in their 2012 film ‘Muktodhara’ left a lasting impact on her. The film was inspired by a real-life incident in which a danseuse reforms inmates of a correctional home through art. “I have always felt ‘Muktodhara’ needs a part two. Whenever I meet him, I tell Shibu to make ‘Muktodhara 2’, but he hardly listens,” said the National Award-winning actor at the MCCI special session on ‘Women in Cinema: Onscreen and Behind the Camera’, held at a Kolkata hotel recently. Also present on the occasion were Shiboprosad Mukhopadhyay and screenwriter Zinia Sen, who is also his wife.

The diva of Bengali cinema further reflected on the struggles and challenges faced by women in cinema, both onscreen and behind the camera. She noted that these challenges were not limited to the profession alone, but were often compounded by resistance within families, shaped by long-standing social taboos against women. Looking back, she said that while earlier years were marked by darkness, today there is renewed light and opportunity for women in cinema. She also highlighted the contributions of female child actors such as Tinku Thakur, who played Mini in Tapan Sinha’s ‘Kabuliwala’. Belonging to the illustrious Tagore family, Thakur worked as a child actor in 1957. The discussion also touched upon the journeys of Sridevi and Saroj Khan, both of whom struggled extensively before achieving stardom.

Shiboprosad spoke about the pivotal role women have played in both his personal life and professional journey. He acknowledged Rituparna, who took the bold step of presenting their debut film, along with Nandita. Emphasising the long-standing contribution of women to the film industry, he mentioned that even this year, the highest-grossing film, ‘Dhurandhar’, was produced by Jyoti Deshpande, reaffirming women’s leadership behind the scenes.

“I wouldn’t have come to the direction if not for Nandita Roy. But I have seen how rarely she is credited for it. In our society, we still have a myopic vision towards women and I hope that changes,” said the ‘Bohurupi’ actor-director.

Meanwhile, Zinia, who has recently written the screenplay for ‘Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel’, reflected on the historical struggles of Indian women striving to succeed in cinema. While acknowledging that respect and recognition for women have grown over time, she pointed out that several gaps still persist. The event was also graced by Priti A Sureka, President of MCCI, along with several other dignitaries.