Rishab Shetty tops IMDb’s ‘Most Popular Indian Celebrities’ list

Actor and filmmaker Rishab Shetty has claimed the number one spot on the prestigious ‘IMDb’ list of ‘Most Popular Indian Celebrities’. This moment comes on the back of an extraordinary box office journey of ‘Kantara Chapter 1’, which continues its historic run at the global box office, inching close to the remarkable Rs 700 crore mark. The list also features Rukmini Vasanth at second, Mona Singh at sixth, Hrithik Roshan at eleventh and Janhvi Kapoor at twenty-third, reflecting a powerful mix of talent from across the industry.

The unstoppable ‘Kantara’ wave has taken over the nation, breaking records and creating history with its phenomenal run. Rishab Shetty’s vision, rooted storytelling and cultural depth have struck a deep chord with audiences. His performance and direction have not only won critical acclaim but also turned the film into a landmark moment for Indian cinema.

This ‘IMDb’ ranking further amplifies the growing influence of Rishab Shetty, who has emerged as a cultural brand ambassador and Pan-India’s biggest actor, writer, director and a superstar. From reviving single screens to sparking massive nationwide celebrations, ‘Kantara Chapter 1’ has evolved into an emotion for millions. With this milestone, Rishab Shetty stands as the leading face of a cinematic movement that has united audiences across languages and regions.