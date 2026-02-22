Rima Das’ ‘Not a Hero’ earns special mention at Berlinale 2026

Globally acclaimed filmmaker Rima Das adds another international honour to the journey of her latest feature, ‘Not a Hero’, which had its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival 2026. The film won the Crystal Bear Special Mention for the ‘Best Film’ at the festival. The film was selected in the Generation Kplus Competition section, a category that highlights films for children and young audiences and celebrates works that deeply connect with them.

“This recognition is deeply meaningful to me. ‘Not a Hero’ was made by listening closely and trusting children, their quiet strength, their courage and their right to choose who they want to become,” said the two-time National Award-winning director. In ‘Not a Hero’, the film follows a boy who is exiled from city comforts, encounters a distant aunt, befriends a horse and joins wild local children on untamed adventures, discovering the beauty of life offline and a courage he never knew he possessed.

Her film ‘Bulbul Can Sing’ previously received a Special Mention in the Generation 14plus section in 2019. This is Das’ third film at the festival.

Lead actor Bhuman Bhargav Das, who plays the central character of Mivan, expressed his excitement. “I’m so happy to win. We had amazing screenings with so many people watching and a lot of children like me came to watch. This win feels beautiful because it means that people are listening to children like me and caring about what we feel,” he said.

Das’ much-acclaimed ‘Village Rockstars 2’, the sequel to ‘Village Rockstars’, India’s official entry to the Academy Awards in 2019, is set to release in cinemas on March 6.