Riley Keough gets candid on being a part of ‘Daisy Jones and The Six’

New Delhi: Riley Keough, known for her performance in movies such as ‘Magic Mike’ and ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’, channelled her childhood memories of growing up around musicians to play a rock singer in ‘Daisy Jones and The Six’.

Keough, who plays the troubled yet charismatic lead singer Daisy Jones in the show, is the granddaughter of Elvis Presley, the King of Rock and Roll. She is the eldest child of late singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley and musician Danny Keough.

“It’s a world that I'm familiar with in terms of, like, having been on tour a bunch of times. I’ve slept on a bus and I’ve witnessed all of that. I grew up listening to all kinds of music, certainly rock and roll, hip-hop and jazz. My dad loved jazz music, so my family members were musicians. Music was very much a part of my childhood and upbringing,” Keough told the top news agency.

The 33-year-old actor said while she was familiar with the world, it was for the first time she saw how an album is recorded in a studio.

“I’d never really experienced it for myself. So, it was a whole kind of learning experience for me. But yeah, I certainly had more familiarity with the world than maybe other people who didn’t have a whole family of musicians.”

The ‘Prime Video’ series, based on author Taylor Jenkins Reid’s 2019 novel, chronicles the rise and fall of the fictional titular rock band in the late 1970s. It is about Daisy as she navigates the 1970s rock scene and joins the fictional band ‘The Six’, led by Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin). The show then follows the two lead singers, alongside the rest of their bandmates and Billy’s girlfriend Camila, navigating interpersonal conflicts, musical conflicts and drug abuse.