Rihanna is the best singer of all time: Chris Martin

Singer-songwriter Chris Martin of the British rock band ‘Coldplay’ declared Rihanna ‘the best singer of all time’ ahead of her hotly anticipated ‘Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show’.

“You have to be an idiot not to recognise that she’s the best singer of all time,” Martin said of Rihanna in an interview with Zane Lowe.

He added, “I don’t know Rihanna very well. I’m mainly just a fan and we have performed with her a few times and it is rarer and rarer for her to just sing, which is what makes it even more special and in a strange way, it shows that she really wants to do it.”

Back in 2011, ‘Coldplay’ collaborated with Rihanna on their fifth studio album ‘Mylo Xyloto’. The track, titled ‘Princess of China’, proved to be an instant hit and was followed by a music video as well as some live performances.

“No one can make Rihanna do anything at this point,” Martin added, noting that she’s ‘the best singer’ in his opinion.

‘Coldplay’ performed at the annual big game in 2015. When asked about his expectations for Rihanna’s halftime show, Martin said Rihanna, whose real name is Robyn Fenty, will wow him no matter what.