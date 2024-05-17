Riddhi Sen joins Bobby Deol in Anurag Kashyap’s next

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap sparked controversy in the Bengali film industry by criticising its current state as ‘ghatiya’ (inferior) last year. He lamented the industry’s descent from its illustrious past, marked by luminaries like Ritwick Ghatak, Mrinal Sen and Satyajit Ray. Predictably, his remarks elicited strong reactions from present-day Bengali filmmakers and actors.

However, amid the discord, an intriguing development emerged. Renowned Kolkata-based actor Riddhi Sen, known for his performances in ‘Lion’, ‘Helicopter Eela’ and ‘Parched’, has joined forces with Kashyap for his upcoming project. This collaboration sees Sen alongside Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra.

While Deol’s career resurrected following the monumental box office success of ‘Animal’, the news of Sen joining Kashyap’s thriller injects fresh excitement. Sen’s addition brings an extra edge to the film, especially considering he holds the distinction of being the youngest actor in India to receive the National Film Award for ‘Best Actor’ for his role in the Bengali film ‘Nagarkirtan’. Kashyap’s last film, ‘Kennedy’ starring Rahul Bhatt, made waves worldwide and even got a seven-minute standing ovation at Cannes last year.