Ricky Kej, Anoushka Shankar earn nominations for 67th Grammy Awards

Los Angeles: Ricky Kej and Anoushka Shankar are among the Indians nominated for the 67th Grammy Awards.

Kej, a three-time Grammy winner, earned his fourth nomination for "Break of Dawn" in the ‘Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album’ category, as announced by the Recording Academy on Friday.

The category, which includes albums featuring more than 75 per cent new vocal or instrumental new age recordings, also features ‘Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn’ by sitarist and composer Shankar.

Other nominees in this category are "Warriors of Light" by Radhika Vekaria and "Triveni" by entrepreneur and musician Chandrika Tandon, created in collaboration with flautist Wouter Kellerman and cellist Eru Matsumoto.

Shankar also earned an additional nomination for her featured role on Jacob Collier’s song “A Rock Somewhere”, which also includes vocalist Varijashree Venugopal, who bagged her first nomination.

Venugopal said it was a "fantastic experience to sing and to melt into the sonic space of this song".

"Today has been a great day to find out that this song has received an immense recognition of a Grammy nomination. Acknowledgements like these, empower independent artists, energising them to creatively flow and fly beyond boundaries and borders. My hearty congratulations to all the fellow nominees," the singer-flautist told PTI.

The track is nominated in the ‘Best Global Music Performance’ category, a segment dedicated to "new vocal or instrumental Global music recordings".

Kej first won a Grammy in 2015 for "Winds of Samsara" in the Best New Age category and later for "Divine Tides", with Stewart Copeland in 2022. In 2023, he and Copeland were honoured again for "Divine Tides", this time winning the award for ‘Best Immersive Audio Album’.

The 2025 Grammy Awards are scheduled to take place on February 2, 2025, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.