Richard E Grant feels 'hugely privileged to be hosting the EE BAFTAs for the first time'

London: Actor Richard E Grant is set to host the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards ceremony, the awards body announced recently.

Presenter Alison Hammond will host a new BAFTA Studio to offer viewers a home experience and insights from the ceremony. Presenter Vick Hope and film critic Ali Plumb will take over BAFTA’s red carpet.

“I feel hugely privileged to be hosting the EE BAFTAs for the first time and the opportunity to celebrate the very best of the extraordinary range of this year’s films,” Grant, best known for his roles in ‘Can You Ever Forgive Me?’, ‘Downton Abbey’ and ‘Game of Thrones’, said.

“We are blessed to have a fantastic line-up of hosts for our 2023 EE BAFTA Film Awards, all of whom exude wit, charm and warmth,” Jane Millichip, chief executive of BAFTA, said.

“I can’t wait to see Richard E Grant take to the stage. Much loved by our audience at home, Richard also commands huge respect from his industry peers. And I can’t think of anyone better to complement Richard’s razor-sharp wit and to helm our brand new ‘BAFTA Studio’, than Alison Hammond, with her brilliantly entertaining and candid interview style.