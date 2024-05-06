Richa Chadha shares her terrible experiences with female producers

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha recently opened up about feminism and how she had ‘terrible experiences’ with female producers who pretend to be feminists.

Speaking with a leading media house, she also talked about her toxic co-actors, who constantly compete with her. The ‘Fukrey’ famed actor also said that she doesn’t believe all women are saints, adding that there are ‘enough vile women around us’.

“I don’t think I subscribe to the fact that all women are saints. I’ve had some terrible experiences with female producers whose cheques bounced and they pretend to be feminists on ‘Twitter’ (now ‘X’). I’ve also had toxic co-actors constantly compete with me by not giving the right cues and cutting out the lights in scenes. I can’t say that I have had a uniform and monolithic experience. Sisterhood definitely exists and it’s real when you build it, craft it and nurture it. But it takes more than one person to understand and create that,” said Richa.

She added, “I think it’s an anti-feminist notion to think that women are not capable of evil. That’s just a dumb thing. We have enough vile women around us. Women defending rapists are vile, corrupt and horrible, but they’re often in positions of power. They’re often given a platform by the media too. I know plenty of women who are downright patriarchal and misogynistic and plenty of men who are feminists.”