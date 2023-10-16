Richa Chadha doesn’t do films for money

Richa Chadha said that she has worked in five-six films that were really bad. She talked to a leading media house about her choice of films and she also mentioned that she doesn’t do films for the money.

Asked about her choices, Richa said she has always been choosy, but she has also made her mistakes. “There are films that, when I look at my filmography, I cringe and regret.” She added that when she took up those films, she didn’t know if they’d be badly executed and simply gave her best. She added that she has made ‘regrettable decisions’.

“However, now that we are also producing, I think they will be at a minimum because I’ve realised that working in a toxic environment or working on a bad film or working on a film, which you know, is now going down south, you have to really detach yourself. So yeah, I’m kind of in that space now. There’s at least five or six in there. We have no point talking about all those. The directors will be sent and send me messages. The truth is that it was really bad. The films are really bad,” she added.

In the interview, she also revealed that she has worked with toxic women and it was once a woman on sets of a film who made her feel ‘less’ because she is a woman.

Richa was most recently seen in her hit comedy franchise ‘Fukrey 3’. The film opened to mixed reviews and crossed Rs 100 crore at the global box office. Directed by Mrigadeep Singh Lamba, the film also features Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi. She also had a small, but interesting role in Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘Sony LIV’ web series ‘Charlie Chopra’.

She has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Netflix Original’ ‘Heeramandi’ in the pipeline. She recently wrapped up her international debut film, ‘Aaina’, an Indo-British production. She has also announced a wedding documentary with her husband Ali Fazal.