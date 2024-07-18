Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcome their baby girl

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on July 16. On July 18, the couple shared a joint statement. Richa announced her pregnancy news in February.

Celebration galore as Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal became proud parents to a baby girl. The statement read, “We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings! Love, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal.”

On July 14, Richa shared a post on ‘Instagram’, awaiting the arrival of the little one. She shared that her discomfort does feel lonely, but she never feels alone. She also added that she always has the feeling that someone is listening in.

Richa and Ali got married under the Special Marriage Act in 2020. They celebrated their union in 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Richa was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Baazar’, where she played the character of Lajjo. The epic drama is currently streaming on ‘Netflix’.

Ali Fazal’s last screen outing was ‘Mirzapur 3’, where he reprised the role of Guddu Pandit. It premiered on ‘Prime Video’ on July 5.