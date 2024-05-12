Richa Chadha admits Sanjay Leela Bhansali is ‘tough to work with’

Richa Chadha is garnering a lot of praise for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’. However, the actor recently revealed that she did a take for 99 times for the ‘Netflix’ show and called the filmmaker a ‘tough taskmaster’.

“I did a take for 99 times for Sanjay Leela Bhansali,” Richa told ‘Zoom’ in an interview. She then explained why she ended up giving so many takes for a scene. She said that SLB was probably trying to say something and she wasn’t understanding it. She also said that she felt something was missing. She insisted that it was Bhansali’s right to ask for more takes.

“It is his right to,” she said. Richa then explained why people call SLB a ‘tough taskmaster’: “About this tough taskmaster thing, yes, he is tough to work with because he has very high standards.”

She said that the filmmaker is very particular about the perfect frame, lighting on set, the actors’ costumes, jewellery, flowers, candles, extras and other things, so ‘the first person he has those standards from is himself’. She added, “He is very perceptive and I’d probably be the same if I had Rs 300 crore riding on one project.”

Richa then reminisced about the time she first worked with Bhansali on Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’ (2013). She shared, “I was quite dumb at that time and very naive. It was my third or fourth film. To work with a legend like that was kind of overwhelming so I used to be very quiet. This time I enjoyed the process a lot more.”