Rhea Chakraborty said she wanted justice for Sushant Singh Rajput

Rhea Chakraborty spent 28 days in the Byculla jail after the death of her actor-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. She was accused of procuring drugs for the late actor and was later released on bail. Recently, she spoke about the ‘mental and physical trauma’ she went through in jail. She recalled her schedule in jail, which involved having dinner at 2 pm.

During a recent interaction with Chetan Bhagat on his chat show, ‘Deep Talk With Chetan Bhagat’, Rhea shared that after being ‘chased’ by so many people after Sushant’s death, she wanted justice and if that meant going to jail, she was fine with it. She said, “It had become a show and my life was on display. I was like, ‘Stop it’. I thought, ‘Let it happen. Let me go to jail’. So many people were after me that my existence was not okay for me. I preferred everything got clarified, even if that means going to jail.”

In 2020, when Rhea got arrested, the world was grappling with COVID-19. Hence, she had to spend 14 days in confinement, away from other jail inmates. The ‘Chehre’ star recalled, “Due to COVID rules, I had to be in solitary confinement for 14 days. I was the only one in the room. I was asked if I’d like to have lunch. I was so hungry and tired that I ate whatever was given to me.” The actor was served a roti and capsicum, which was nothing more than ‘capsicum in water’. The actor also shared that she slept for 12 straight hours as she was so tired of whatever was happening to her.

“People inside are much better than people outside,” the actor shared.