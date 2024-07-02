Rhea Chakraborty announces her new podcast

Rhea Chakraborty, who has just turned 32, celebrated her birthday by announcing her new podcast, ‘Chapter 2’, with actor and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen as the first guest.

Chakraborty took to ‘Instagram’ and shared a teaser for the podcast featuring Sushmita.

In the teaser, Rhea could be seen telling Sushmita, “You know there is a bigger gold digger than you in this room?” A surprised Sushmita, often labeled a ‘gold digger’, responded, “Really?” Rhea replied, saying, “Me. I am the biggest one.”

Rhea also expressed her desire for Sushmita to ‘start a curriculum for upbringing’.

In the teaser, the two could be seen chatting about celebrating change and how Sushmita brought up the word ‘sex’ in an interview. The teaser concluded with Rhea saying, “Hate is yelled. But love is felt.”

The ‘Sonali Cable’ star captioned the teaser, “I just turned 32 yesterday and what a journey it’s been! These past four years have been all about change, growth and becoming a version of myself that I’m finally feeling good about.”

“To celebrate, we’re kicking off something special - inviting incredible individuals who’ve embraced their own ‘Chapter 2’ in life. And to start with, who better than the incredible Sushmita Sen!”

Rhea said that she has looked up to Sushmita since she was a kid and remains in awe of how she keeps challenging life and winning at it.

“We had such a great chat about everything like life, love and evolution. Sequels are usually boring, but not this one! ‘Chapter 2’, stay tuned!”