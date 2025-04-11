RGV teams up with Manoj Bajpayee for ‘Police Station Mein Bhoot’

New Delhi: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is set to reunite with Manoj Bajpayee for his next directorial titled ‘Police Station Mein Bhoot’.

Varma has previously collaborated with the actor on several projects, including ‘Satya’ (1998) and ‘Kaun?’ (1999).

The director said it would be the first time for him to do a horror comedy film as he announced the news on his ‘X’ handle.

“After ‘Satya’, ‘Kaun’ and ‘Shool’, I am thrilled to announce, I and @BajpayeeManoj are once again teaming up for a horror comedy a genre which neither of us did. I have done horror, gangster, romance, political dramas, adventure capers, thrillers, etc., but never a horror comedy," he wrote in the caption.

He added, “With cutting-edge VFX and spine-chilling horror effects, ‘Police Station Mein Bhoot’ will be a fun-filled film that will terrify you.”

Varma’s directorial ‘Satya’ served as a breakthrough film for Bajpayee. The actor won the National Award for ‘Best Supporting Actor’ category for his performance in the film. He portrayed the role of Bhiku Mhatre.