Response to ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ has been gratifying: Yami Gautam Dhar

Having left the audience impressed with her back-to-back hits, Yami Gautam Dhar is one actor who has set her charm on the hearts of the audience in a literal sense. After ‘A Thrusday’, ‘Dasvi’ and ‘Lost’, she is now collecting great reviews for her brilliant performance in her recent release, ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’. The film has started to make noise way beyond the boundaries and is trending at the top in India and USA.

While sharing her excitement about the amazing response she is receiving for ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’, Yami said, “The response to ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ and my character has been gratifying and humbling, to say the least. So many of my friends and family who are residing outside of India have also texted and said such sweet things about the film. And most importantly, the way the audiences and my fans are showering so much love on Neha and the film. It feels surreal; my phone has literally not stopped buzzing since the release.”

The film is also trending at number one, not just in India but also in the US and at number two spot in Israel, which is a huge feat for a Hindi film.

Speaking on the response, Yami further added, “I am trying to read as many messages and reactions as possible, on social media that people are putting for the film and I feel really happy and motivated reading such good words being written about ‘Chor’ too, after ‘Lost’ and that not only could I manage to surprise them in these roles but also give justice to the faith they have put in me.”

“It is extremely satisfying to see your audience stand by your choices and I hope to keep that going. I feel there is a certain responsibility out on me, because of a certain level of expectation that comes from the audience when it comes to my choice of films and my work and the thought will always make me happy and motivate me to keep getting better at my work,” she further said.

Yami will next be seen in ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ along with Prateek Gandhi, and ‘OMG 2’ with Akshay Kumar.