Renowned filmmaker Kumar Shahani dies at 83

Kolkata: Filmmaker Kumar Shahani, a parallel cinema icon who directed films such as ‘Maya Darpan’, ‘Char Adhyay’ and ‘Kasba’, died at the age of 83. The director passed away last night at a hospital here, close friend, actor Mita Vashisht said.

“He passed away around 11 pm last night due to age-related health issues at a hospital in Kolkata. He was ailing and his health had been declining. It’s a deep personal loss,” Vashisht, who worked with the director on ‘Vaar Vaar Vaari’, ‘Khayal Gatha’ and ‘Kasba’, told the top news agency.

The actor added, “We were in touch with his family. Kumar and I would talk a lot and I knew he was ailing and was in and out of hospital.” Shahani is survived by his wife and two daughters.

In a note, the family said, “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of our beloved Kumar, on February 24, 2024.” The filmmaker was born in Larkana, Sindh in the undivided India. After the partition in 1947, Shahani’s family shifted to Bombay. He studied at the Film and Television Institute of India with Mani Kaul, another major name in Indian art house cinema Shahani debuted with ‘Maya Darpan’ in 1972. He followed it up with ‘Tarang’ in 1984.

In ‘Khayal Gatha’, Shahani traced the relationship of the Khayal genre with Indian classical dance and featured Rajat Kapoor and Mita Vashisht. ‘Kasba’, his other feature, is about a dishonest businessman’s adopted daughter, played by Vashisht, taking action when his eldest son, played by Shatrughan Sinha, is arrested for counterfeiting.

Vashisht hailed Shahani for his pivotal role in the parallel cinema movement in India. “I admired him as a human being and as a filmmaker. He was one of the greatest directors in our country. His integrity and consciousness toward society, art and cinema were unparalleled. His films were inspiring,” the actor said.

The filmmaker’s death was mourned by many in the film industry.

Nila Madhab Panda, best known for ‘I Am Kalam’ and ‘Kadvi Hawa’, bid a tearful adieu to Shahani and remembered him as a ‘cinematic luminary’.

“Saddened by the loss of Kumar Shahani, a visionary filmmaker who painted life’s canvas with cinematic mastery, farewell to a cinematic luminary. Your artistry will forever inspire,” Panda wrote on ‘X’.

Writer-filmmaker Khalid Mohamed said Shahani’s films will be remembered by his admirers. Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty said Shahani will be truly missed.

“Woke up to this terrible news of Kumar Shahani passing. We lost a visionary, a teacher and someone who shaped us all with his immaculate vision of cinema and visual design. We will miss you forever! May your soul rest in peace. Amen,” Pookutty said.

In a post on ‘X’, ‘Film Heritage Foundation’ mourned the death of Shahani.