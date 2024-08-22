Reluctant to consider the remake of ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’: Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree made her acting debut in the 1989 blockbuster ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, directed by Sooraj Barjatya. The film not only marked her entry into Bollywood but also played a significant role in catapulting Salman Khan to stardom.

Recently, the makers announced the re-release of the iconic romantic musical ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ in theatres on its 35th anniversary on August 23, sparking excitement among fans.

During her conversation with a leading media house, Bhagyashree expressed that she is ‘beyond thrilled’ about how ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ will resonate with today’s generation. She remarked on how incredible it is that a whole new audience will get to experience the timeless love story on the big screen, likening it to the film coming alive again. She is particularly eager to see how Gen-Z connects with the pure and simple romance depicted in the film.

Reflecting on the 1980s, Bhagyashree admitted that while shooting with Salman Khan, she never imagined ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ would become such a massive hit. At the time, it simply felt like they were telling a beautiful story. She cherished the enduring love people have for the film and found it humbling to know that it has had such a lasting impact.

The actress reflected on the overwhelming impact the film had on her life, both personally and professionally. She acknowledged that the film was life-changing, making her a household name and opening doors she had never imagined. More importantly, it forged an emotional connection with the audience that remains strong to this day, a rarity for an actor and something she felt truly blessed to have experienced.

Bhagyashree also expressed her reluctance to consider the idea of a remake. She said that while some stories are timeless, like ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, there is something sacred about the original. The film represents an era and a unique kind of love story intrinsic to that time. Although a modern version might be interesting, she said that the original’s magic should remain untouched, as some classics are best left as they are.