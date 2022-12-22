Relish The Aromatic Cakes At 'Flavours Of Bakery'

The countdown for Christmas has started in earnest with the bakery festival at Acropolis Mall, as it hosted its fourth edition of 'Flavours of Bakery' on December 22 in association with 'Friends FM' and 'Bhoj Adda'.

Actress Sayantani Guhathakurta graced the occasion and inaugurated the festival with K Vijayan, GM, Acropolis Mall and Rukmini Paul, President of 'Pathchala'.

The festival is treating cake lovers to an array of innovative cakes, pastries and ice cream. The appetizing aroma of freshly baked cakes, muffins, cupcakes and more also invites foodies and people of Kolkata to treat their palates with their favourite desserts in an endless variety.

'Flavours of Bakery' will continue until December 26 between noon and 10 pm.