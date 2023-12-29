Relationships should be private: Siddhant Chaturvedi

Rumors have been circulating about ‘Phone Bhoot’ star Siddhant Chaturvedi’s relationship with Navya Naveli Nanda, who is the granddaughter of megastar Amitabh Bachchan and daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda. However, none of them have talked about it as of now.

In a conversation with a leading media house, Siddhant Chaturvedi addressed how he maintains clarity and balance in his public life. He mentioned that he has not been photographed frequently this year and his current public appearances are primarily due to promotional activities for the ‘Netflix’ film ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’.

However, he expressed the enjoyable aspect of being clicked and posing with friends.

The Bollywood actor also shared his excitement and joy at being invited to a party at superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s house.

Siddhant emphasised his genuine comfort around paparazzi, expressing his love for engaging in conversations with them while acknowledging the challenges of their job. He criticised the act of people pretending to be surprised by the presence of paparazzi after personally inviting them, finding it peculiar.

Siddhant said that he prefers sharing pictures willingly because he isn’t easily spotted.