Reggie Jackson’s documentary to stream on Prime Video in March

Mumbai: ‘Reggie’, an upcoming documentary on former American baseball player Reggie Jackson, will premiere on ‘Prime Video’ on March 24, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

Directed by Emmy award-winning documentary filmmaker Alexandria Stapleton, the film is described as a definitive first-hand account of five-time World Series Champion, beloved New York icon and one of baseball’s most influential superstars, according to a press release.

“Over the course of his life and barrier-breaking career, Jackson witnessed a dramatic shift in race relations across America. Starting his career in Birmingham at the height of the civil rights movement, moving to Oakland during the rise of the Black Panther Party and landing in New York City as the highest-paid player in baseball as the Bronx was burning. Now, against the backdrop of today’s increasingly divided world, he sits down with fellow legends Julius ‘Dr J’ Erving, Hank Aaron, Derek Jeter and more to discuss their own experiences, how far we’ve really come, and the leagues they want to leave behind for future generations,” as per the official description of the documentary.

‘Reggie’ comes from ‘BRON Studios’, ‘Delirio Films’ and ‘Red Crown Productions’ in association with ‘Creative Wealth Media’.

Christopher Leggett, Rafael Marmor, Daniel Crown, Yoni Liebling and Stapleton have produced the documentary.