Reese Witherspoon Is All Set To Headline Prime Video's 'All Stars'

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon will headline "All Stars", a half-hour comedy series, for Amazon's streamer 'Prime Video'.

According to entertainment news outlet 'The Hollywood Reporter', the project was bagged by the streaming service in a bidding war. It comes from Aline Brosh McKenna, the writer of movies such as "The Devil Wears Prada" and "27 Dresses".

"All Stars" follows a former cheerleader from Daytona Beach (Witherspoon) who cons her way across the pond to teach cheerleading at a school in coastal England and has to show a ragtag group of students - and herself - how to be 'All Stars'.

The show is loosely inspired by Andrea Kulberg, a former University of Texas cheerleader who now owns a cheer school with her twin sister, Aly, in the UK.

Witherspoon's production banner 'Hello Sunshine' is also backing the series with the company's Lauren Neustadter serving as an executive producer.

McKenna is the creator and showrunner. She will direct the pilot and half of the episodes, and will executive produce the series through her 'Lean Machine' banner.