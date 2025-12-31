Reel Focus 2026: Bollywood films to watch out for in 2026

In 2025, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor stayed away from the big screen, while Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ failed to make an impact at the box office. However, 2026 promises a high-voltage comeback for Bollywood’s biggest stars, who will also face stiff competition from some of the most ambitious projects emerging from the South Indian film industry. ‘Millennium Post’ lists the most anticipated Bollywood releases of 2026.

Dhurandhar 2

Following the historic box-office run of ‘Dhurandhar’, expectations are sky-high for Aditya Dhar’s next instalment. Audiences have already caught a glimpse of the sequel, which sees Ranveer Singh’s character in full-throttle mode. ‘Dhurandhar 2’ will release theatrically on March 19, 2026, in five languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, marking the franchise’s first complete pan-India release.

King





After skipping 2025 entirely, Shah Rukh Khan makes a much-awaited return in 2026 with ‘King’, one of the most talked-about Bollywood projects of the year. Reuniting with ‘Pathaan’ director Siddharth Anand, the film also features Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles.

Ramayana: Part 1





Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana: Part 1’ is already being touted as one of the grandest cinematic ventures in Indian film history. Ranbir Kapoor headlines the mythological epic as Lord Rama, while Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman. Yash essays the role of Ravana, while Sai Pallavi stars as Goddess Sita and Sunny Deol appears as Lord Hanuman. The film is scheduled for a Diwali 2026 release, with Part 2 slated for Diwali 2027.

Battle of Galwan





Salman Khan’s ‘Battle of Galwan’ has remained in the headlines ever since its teaser dropped. The film has courted controversy, with experts from China alleging that it distorts facts. For Salman Khan, who turned 60 recently, the film carries immense significance, especially after ‘Sikandar’ was a major dud at the BO in 2025. The film will release on April 17, 2026.

Drishyam 3





Despite ongoing chatter around Akshaye Khanna’s exit, audience interest in the ‘Drishyam’ franchise remains intact. Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar in the third instalment of the hit series, directed by Abhishek Pathak. The film retains its core cast, including Tabu, Shriya Saran and Rajat Kapoor and promises more twists. The October 2 release date holds special significance for ‘Drishyam’ fans.

Love and War





Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love and War’ ranks high among the most sought-after films of 2026. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, the film was initially slated for a March release but is now expected to arrive in theatres around August or September.

Mardaani 3





Rani Mukerji reprises her role as the fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in ‘Mardaani 3’. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, the third instalment of the YRF franchise is set to be released on February 27, 2026.

O’ Romeo





Whenever Shahid Kapoor teams up with Vishal Bhardwaj, audiences expect something unconventional and ‘O’ Romeo’ is no exception. If all goes as planned, the action thriller is slated for a Valentine’s Day 2026 release. The film also stars Triptii Dimri, Randeep Hooda, Nana Patekar and Avinash Tiwary.

More Films To Look Forward To

• Dharmendra’s last film ‘Ikkis’

• Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh-starrer ‘Border 2’

• Yash-starrer ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’

• ‘The Raja Saab’ starring Prabhas

• Thalapathy Vijay’s last movie ‘Jana Nayagan’

• Superstar Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer 2’

• ‘Happy Patel’ starring Vir Das, Aamir Khan

• ‘Haiwaan’ featuring Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar

• Ram Charan-starrer ‘Peddi’

• Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bhooth Bangla’

• Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’

• Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Bandar’

• ‘Do Deewane Seher Mein’ with Siddhant Chaturvedi

• Ayushmann Khurrana & Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’

• ‘Naagzilla’ with Kartik Aaryan

• Akshay Kumar’s ‘Welcome To The Jungle’