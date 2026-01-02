Reel Focus 2026: Bengali films to watch out for in 2026

In 2026, Tollywood kicks off the year with a packed slate of releases, with the screening committee expected to announce the full calendar soon. As we welcome the New Year, ‘Millennium Post’ lists a few Bengali films that audiences should watch out for in 2026.

Naricharitra Bejay Jotil

Director: Saahil Sumeet

Cast: Ankush, Oindrilla Sen

Ankush’s comic timing has always found favour with audiences and this time he teams up with actress-partner Oindrilla Sen for a fun-filled ride. The film hits theatres on January 9.

Vijaynagar’er Hirey





Director: Chandrasish Ray

Cast: Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aryann Bhowmik

Prosenjit Chatterjee returns as Kakababu in the upcoming adventure film Vijaynagar’er Hirey. The film is slated to release on January 23, 2026.

Hok Kolorob

Director: Raj Chakraborty

Cast: Saswata Chatterjee, Om Sahani

Ever since Raj Chakraborty dropped the teaser of his upcoming campus drama ‘Hok Kolorob’, the film has grabbed attention for both its content and dialogues. This political thriller releases on January 23, 2026.

Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel





Director: Aritra Mukherjee

Cast: Mimi Chakraborty, Soham Majumdar, Bonny Sengupta

Tollywood steps into the horror comedy space with this ensemble entertainer. The film is scheduled for release on January 23, 2026.

Keu Bole Biplobi, Keu Bole Dakat





Director: Pathikrit Basu

Cast: Jeet, Tota Roy Chowdhury

Jeet headlines this biographical film based on the life of Bengali freedom fighter Ananta Singh. The film is expected to be released in the second half of the year.

Bike Ambulance Dada





Director: Vinay Mudgil

Cast: Dev, Parthasarathi

Dev will be seen in the biopic on Padma Shri awardee Karimul Hak, popularly known as Bengal’s Bike Ambulance Dada. The film is set to go on floors in February 2026.

Winkle Twinkle





Director: Srijit Mukherji

Cast: Ritwick Chakraborty, Parambrata Chatterjee

Srijit Mukherji adapts Bratya Basu’s acclaimed play Winkle Twinkle for the big screen. The film is among the most anticipated of the year for its sharp political commentary. Srijit’s other project, ‘Emperor Vs Sarat Chandra’, starring Tota Roy Chowdhury, Abir Chatterjee and Mimi Chakraborty, is also keenly awaited. The centenary tribute to Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s iconic work, ‘Pather Dabi’, is set to begin in January.

Bohurupi: The Golden Daku





Directors: Nandita Roy & Shiboprosad Mukhopadhyay

Cast: Shiboprosad Mukhopadhyay

After the Durga Puja 2024 blockbuster ‘Bohurupi’, the director duo is back again with the next film in their franchise. The directors have another film in 2026 in their kitty too. Titled ‘Phoolpishi O Edward’, the film stars Arjun Chakraborty, Raima Sen and Koneenica Banerjee.

OCD





Director: Soukarya Ghoshal

Cast: Jaya Ahsan, Kaushik Sen

After ‘Bhootpori’, the director reunites with Jaya Ahsan for a film on obsessive-compulsive disorder. The film hits theatres on February 6, 2026.

Nadharer Bhela

Director: Pradipta Bhattacharya

Cast: Amit Saha, Ritwick Chakraborty, Priyanka Sarkar

After making the festival rounds, finally Pradipta Bhattacharya’s much-anticipated ‘Nadharer Bhela’, a journey of a slow man in the age of AI, is set to release in 2026.

Korpur









Director: Arindam Sil

Cast: Rituparna Sengupta, Bratya Basu, Kunal Ghosh

Based on a real-life incident, Korpur promises to be a gripping political thriller centred around an education scam from decades ago.

Bibi Payra





Director: Arjunn Dutta

Cast: Swastika Mukherjee, Paoli Dam, Anirban Chakrabarti, Subrat Dutt

‘Bibi Payra’ is a comedy of errors that follows two women as they navigate unfavourable circumstances and turn them to their advantage through a series of unexpected events. The film also features a dance number with Swastika Mukherjee and Paoli Dam. It is expected to be released in the first half of 2026.

Waiting Room





Director: Kaushik Ganguly

Cast: Subhashree Ganguly

After showcasing her range in 2025, Subhashree Ganguly is set to surprise audiences yet again in ‘Waiting Room’, where she is expected to reveal a darker, more intense side.

Shekor





Director: Bratya Basu

Cast: Chanchal Chowdhury, Seema Biswas

After ‘Hubba’, state education minister and filmmaker Bratya Basu returns with ‘Shekor’, based on two stories by Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay.

Mon Maaney Na





Director: Rahool Mukherjee

Cast: Hiya Chatterjee, Ritwik Bhowmik

Rahool Mukherjee aims to revive romance on the big screen with a fresh pairing. The film marks the big screen debut of Saswata Chatterjee’s daughter Hiya and also introduces ‘Bandish Bandits’ actor Ritwik Bhowmik to Tollywood. The film releases on Valentine’s Day.

Ajo Ardhangini





Director: Kaushik Ganguly

Cast: Jaya Ahsan, Churni Ganguly

The sequel to the 2023 blockbuster ‘Ardhangini’ is among the most-awaited films of 2026. Indrasish Roy joins the cast and the film delves deeper into complex relationship dynamics.

Phera





Director: Pritha Chakraborty

Cast: Sanjay Mishra, Ritwick Chakraborty, Sohini Sarkar

Sanjay Mishra, one of Bollywood’s most loved actors, is making his Bengali film debut with ‘Phera’. The film highlights the complexities of a father-son relationship.

Srirampur Diaries





Director: Suman Ghosh

Cast: Riddhi Sen, Surangana Bandopadhyay

A fun love story, the film is set in the late 1980s and early 1990s, capturing the innocence and charm of suburban life.

More In The Offing

• Dev & Paran Bandopadhyay-starrer ‘Tonic 2’

• Subhrajit Mitra’s ‘Mahamrigaya’

• Nandita Roy & Shiboprosad Mukhopadhyay’s ‘Phoolpishi O Edward’

• Srijit Mukherji’s ‘Emperor Vs Sarat Chandra’

• Pratim D Gupta’s ‘Boiragi’

• Manashi Sinha’s ‘Beguni Ronger Alo’

• Mainak Bhaumik’s ‘Made in Kolkata’

• ‘Gungun Kore Mahua’ starring Ankita

• Next film in the ‘Guptodhoner Sondhane’ series

• Next film in the ‘Eken Babu’ series

• Dev-starrer ‘Khadaan 2’

• Vikram Chatterjee-starrer ‘Baba’