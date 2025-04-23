Rectified my mistakes: Honey Singh on with 'Raid 2' promotional song 'Money, Money'

Mumbai: Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh on Tuesday said he is a huge fan of Ajay Devgn and has learned many things from the superstar.

Singh, who has collaborated with Devgn for "Raid 2" promotional song "Money Money", said he still remembers the time when they first worked together on "Singham".

"During 'Ata Maazi Satakli' (making), I reached the set four hours late but (Ajay Devgn) sir was relaxed and cool when he met me. He spent 10-15 minutes with me. I became an even bigger fan of his as I thought he would scold me, but he didn't say anything," Singh told reporters at an event here.

Singh said he ensured that he reached on time for the making of "Money, Money".

"I have rectified many of my mistakes by learning from these people, because if you have to run long in career... It has been more than 35 years for Ajay sir is in the industry. It's a big deal for me to make a song for Ajay sir because obviously I am his fan as an actor and as a human being, I am his big fan," he added.

The Rajkumar Gupta-directed film is a sequel to the 2018 film “Raid” that saw Devgn play the role of IRS officer Amay Patnaik. The actor is reprising the role once again.

At the event, Devgn praised Singh.

"Honey did a fantastic job. It's a mind-blowing song. He is the OG," Devgn said.

‘T-Series’ head Bhushan Kumar said he asked Singh to create a song in the zone of his past hit promotional track "Lungi Dance" from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Chennai Express".

"I have been telling Honey to make a song in that zone as 'Lungi dance' in 'Chennai Express' became really popular and it caters to masses. I think everyone will like this song," he said.

The film also features Vaani Kapoor and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles. Riteish Deshmukh is essaying the role of the antagonist in the movie.

"Raid 2" is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under their banners ‘T-Series’ and ‘Panorama Studios’, respectively.