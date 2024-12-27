Ravi Kishan opens up about experiencing casting couch

Ravi Kishan, who has starred in over 450 Bhojpuri films, in addition to having established himself in the Hindi-language industry, spoke about experiencing the casting couch early in his career. He said that he left his village in Bihar and moved to Mumbai as a teenager, where he was desperate for work because he’d seen unimaginable poverty as a youth. During this phase, some people tried to take advantage of him, but he displayed patience and didn’t give in to their demands.

In an interview with Shubhankar Mishra on ‘YouTube’, Ravi Kishan was asked if it’s true that even men are victimised by sexual predators in the Mumbai film industry. He said, “When you’re young, good-looking and fit but have no money, some people attempt to take advantage of you. This happens in several fields, not just in films. They try their hand and hope it works out.”

“I have faced many such attacks in my youth. I was lean, I had long hair. I wore an earring. I’d like to tell everyone out there that there are no shortcuts to success. I know of many people who’ve tried to take such shortcuts and have regretted it immensely. They’ve slipped into addictions or they’ve taken their lives,” he continued.

Ravi Kishan said that he chose to remain patient and not take an easy path to success and stardom.