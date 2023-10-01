Raveena Tandon's aim was never to become an actor

Raveena Tandon, who made her debut opposite Salman Khan in ‘Patthar Ke Phool’, revealed that she rejected five to six movies before her debut. She said that her aim was never to become an actor, hence she kept rejecting the offers that came her way. The actor also recalled how Salman watched her work separately before casting her in ‘Patthar Ke Phool’.

In an interview with a popular media house, Raveena said, “At that time, Bunty Walia, who was a friend of mine and a co-model on an ad, called Salman and said, ‘You have to meet this girl and I think she is the next big thing and you are looking for a new girl’. Salman separately came to see my work. I think it was destiny.”

“I had already said no to five to six films before ‘Pathhar Ke Phool’. I have said no to ‘Jungle’. I have said no to ‘Heer Ranjha’. I have said no to one film with Lucky Ali. I said no to Pahlaj ji’s film. I said no to ‘Prem Qaidi’ and I had actually said no to ‘Phool Aur Kaante’ as well. So, I was already saying no because I did not know if I wanted to do movies,” she added.

‘Phool Aur Kaante’ (1991) marked the Bollywood debut of its lead stars, Madhoo and Ajay Devgn.

Raveena said that her father Ravi Tandon launched her brother Rajiv Tandon but not her because she wasn’t sure about doing films. She said, “I never wanted to do movies, that was never the aim. I was never interested. But this was my destiny.”

On the work front, Raveena was last seen in Yash’s ‘KGF: Chapter 2’. She will next be seen in ‘Welcome To The Jungle’, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Lara Dutta, Disha Patani and others.