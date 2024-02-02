Raveena Tandon says she was offered ‘Darr’ but she ‘stepped back’

Raveena Tandon, who is currently promoting her ‘Disney+ Hotstar’ series ‘Karmma Calling’, recently shared in an interview that back in the 1990s, she had signed four films with Shah Rukh Khan but all of them ran into some or the other problem. Raveena also shared that she was offered Juhi Chawla’s part in Yash Chopra’s ‘Darr’, which also starred SRK, but she ‘stepped back’.

Calling Shah Rukh Khan, a ‘genuinely warm, caring person’, Raveena said that at one point, they signed four films, but they could never share the screen in a way they had hoped.

“One film got shut because the director passed away. I didn’t do the second film because I was not happy with the costumes, so I stepped back from that. We did ‘Zamana Deewana’ but that also got delayed,” she recalled and then shared with ‘Mirchi Plus’ that she was offered Yash Chopra’s ‘Darr’.

“Darr was something that I was offered but I stepped back,” she said.

‘Darr’ was a career-defining role for SRK where his anti-hero, struggling with mental health problems, is chasing after Juhi Chawla’s Kiran. In an earlier chat with a top news organisation, Raveena shared, “ ‘Darr’ had come to me first. Though it was not vulgar, earlier there were some scenes in ‘Darr’ that I was not comfortable with.” Aside from Raveena, the film was also offered to Aishwarya Rai who stepped away because she had to compete at Miss World.