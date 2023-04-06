Raveena Tandon on getting Padma Shri: 'An emotional moment for me'

Raveena Tandon has been working in showbiz for over 30 years and she finally got one of the highest civilian awards from the Indian government for her contribution to the field of arts. The actor was recently conferred the Padma Shri and received the honour from President Draupadi Murmu. Raveena’s entire family was there to celebrate the special moment with her.

“It definitely was an emotional moment for me because it was something that my father (filmmaker Ravi Tandon) had always dreamt and thought that was going to be a proud moment for him whenever I got the Padma Shri honour. I did get the honour, but unfortunately, he is not here to see it. So, getting the honour was full of mixed emotions for me. It came with a bit of happiness and a bit more happiness. More happiness came when I was thinking about him and saying to myself that at least I fulfilled my dad’s dream,” the actor told a leading media house.

Raveena also spoke about her children, Rasha and Ranbir Thadani, who were there with her while she got Padma Shri: “It was very special that my children could see me go and get my Padma Shri in front of the nation. And I hope they are proud children today, as I’m a proud parent whenever I see them get their top grades or when they get honoured at school.”

Raveena also thanked her colleagues, friends and film units upon receiving the honour and said that the journey till here would have been difficult for her had they not supported her along the way. On the work front, the actor is looking forward to ‘Ghudchadi’. She was last seen in the Kannada hit ‘KGF: Chapter 2’.