Raveena Tandon exposes education scam in trailer of ‘Patna Shuklla’

After portraying a justice-seeking police officer in ‘Aranyak’, Raveena Tandon returns to the screen, this time playing a lawyer. The trailer for her upcoming film ‘Patna Shuklla’ was unveiled on Monday, showcasing the actor in the role of a lawyer fighting for students victimised by a massive education scam.

The Arbaaz Khan-backed show’s announcement came in a quirky manner, with Salman Khan taking to ‘X’ to share the news.

The trailer began with Raveena’s Tanvi Shuklla, initially relegated to the role of a housewife who isn’t taken seriously by her family members or her colleagues. Facing prejudice both at home and in society, she encountered a student wrongfully failed in an exam despite performing well. As the trailer progressed, the viewers saw Tanvi transforming into a fierce lawyer from a meek housewife, determined to expose the education scam, even if it meant challenging powerful politicians.

Salman Khan and Raveena Tandon engaged in a playful exchange on ‘X’ to promote ‘Patna Shuklla’. Salman initiated the banter with a cryptic post, stating, “Kabhi Linking road, kabhi Cadell road. Kabhi Peddar road, kabhi Arthur road. Dhundha tumhein har jageh, Raveena. Up to something new, humein bataye bina?”

While fans speculated on the meaning behind Salman’s post, Raveena swiftly responded, dropping a hint about their collaboration on the upcoming show. She wrote, “Na Turner road, na Carter road. Milungi ab seedhe in Patna. Ban gayi hoon Tanvi Shuklla. Mera swagat zaroor karna!”

Directed by Vivek Budakoti, ‘Patna Shuklla’ will stream on ‘Disney+ Hotstar’ from March 29.