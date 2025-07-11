Raveena Tandon celebrates 27 years of 'Dulhe Raja', calls it 'incredible film'

New Delhi: Bollywood star Raveena Tandon went down memory lane and shared pictures from her hit film "Dulhe Raja", as it completed 27 years from its release.

Directed by Harmesh Malhotra, "Dulhe Raja" was released on July 10, 1998, also featuring Govinda and Kader Khan.

The film revolved around K K Singhania (Khan), a successful hotelier, who gets annoyed by Raja (Govinda) after he sets up his ‘dhaba’ next to a luxurious five-star hotel owned by Singhania.

Things get even more complicated when Singhania's daughter Kiran (Tandon) falls in love with Raja.

Tandon posted a series of pictures alongside Govinda on her ‘Instagram’ handle on Thursday.

Besides "Dulhe Raja", the duo has previously collaborated on a number of films including "Akhiyon Se Goli Maare" (2002), "Anari No 1" (1999) and "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" (1998).

"27 years of 'Dulhe Raja'!!!! Fun Fun and more fun! Miss Harmesh ji, Kader bhai and all those who were there in this incredible film," she wrote in the caption.

Actors Mohnish Bahl and Johny Lever rounded off the cast of "Dulhe Raja". The film is also known for its songs such as "Dulhe Raja" and "Akhiyon Se Goli Maare".