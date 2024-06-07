Raveena Tandon breaks her silence after Bandra road rage incident

Recently, Raveena Tandon was involved in a road rage incident after it was reported that she purportedly abused and assaulted three people during an argument late on a Saturday night in Bandra, Mumbai.

In an internet video, Raveena can be seen defending herself against claims that she rushed recklessly and hit three people on Carter Road, close to Rizvi College. Days after the police investigation, the actor responded to the incident on social media.

She thanked her followers on ‘Instagram Stories’, acknowledging their love, support and faith in her. She conveyed, “Thank you for the overwhelming love, belief and support! Moral of the story? Get dashcams and CCTVs now!”

An online video that went viral from Bandra, Mumbai, created a stir on social media. The video, which was taken outside of Raveena Tandon’s residence, showed the Bollywood star and her driver surrounded by people. In the recording, she could be seen pleading, “Please don’t hit him,” as she tries to save her driver. Also, witnesses at the spot called the cops, with one individual alleging, “My nose is bleeding. She assaulted me.”

Furthermore, a man who provided a detailed account of the entire incident while being recorded on camera. According to his narrative, his mother, sister and niece were walking past Raveena’s residence when her driver allegedly ran over his mother. He proceeded to assert that upon confronting the driver, he emerged from the vehicle and assaulted his niece and mother.

The individual further stated that Raveena rushed out of the car inebriated to defend her driver and hit his mother, resulting in severe head injuries. He went on to claim that despite waiting for four hours at the Khar Police Station, authorities refused to file a First Information Report (FIR) against the actor.

Regarding her professional life, Raveena most recently starred in the ‘Disney+ Hotstar’ series ‘Karmma Calling’ and the film ‘Patna Shuklla’. Her next movie, ‘Welcome to the Jungle’, stars a talented group of actors, including Paresh Rawal, Shreyas Talpade, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Lara Dutta, Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani. The third instalment in the beloved ‘Welcome’ franchise is slated to release in theatres during the Christmas season in 2024.