Raveena opens up on being called ‘aggressive’ for sharing her opinions

Raveena Tandon, a Bollywood icon known for her beauty, charm and acting prowess, has been creating a massive buzz on OTT with her varied performances. Her latest offering is ‘Patna Shuklla’, a courtroom drama that recently premiered on OTT. The movie has been receiving glowing reviews, particularly for Raveena’s powerful performance as a lawyer.

Recently, the ‘Karmma Calling’ actor opened up about encountering judgements and receiving advice to temper her assertive nature in real life.

In an interview with a leading media house, Raveena Tandon stated, “I do have an opinion about things and I do believe in equality. I have seen many times that women who express their opinions or assert themselves are called aggressive. ‘Oh, you’re aggressive’. What do you mean by that? Just because I want to say something and I’m saying it assertively, you label me as aggressive. So, that is something I have probably heard in real life as well.”

‘Patna Shuklla’ is a crime drama that explores the education scams prevalent in India. Raveena Tandon takes on the role of lawyer Tanvi Shuklla, who reveals these wrong activities within the plot. The film follows Tanvi’s journey as an ordinary woman who courageously confronts the system to seek justice for a student ensnared in a roll number scam.

By shedding light on these grave offenses, the movie underscores the significant challenges faced by numerous students across India each year.

Produced by Arbaaz Khan and directed by Vivek Budakoti, the film premiered on March 29.