Rasika Dugal reflects on her role as Safia Manto in ‘Manto’

September 21 marked the 5th anniversary of the critically acclaimed film ‘Manto’, a poignant biographical drama that chronicles the life and works of the renowned Urdu author-playwright Saadat Hasan Manto. In the film, the talented Rasika Dugal brought the character of Safia Manto, the author’s wife, to life, earning widespread praise for her exceptional portrayal.

Starring alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who played the titular role of Manto, Dugal’s portrayal of Safia added depth and authenticity to the film. Her dedication to understanding the character was evident in her commitment to learning Urdu to be able to read Manto’s work in the original language they were written in. Rasika’s connection with her character and her uncanny resemblance to the real Safia helped her deliver a truly compelling performance.

‘Manto’ isn’t just about the iconic writer Saadat Hasan Manto. It’s also about the strong-willed Safia Manto, who was the pillar of strength in Manto’s life.

Currently, Rasika’s ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ is set to be the ‘Closing Night Film’ at the prestigious Chicago South Asian International Film Festival 2023, a testament to her growing presence in the international film circuit. While traveling for this esteemed event, Rasika shared a heartwarming moment on her social media platforms. She posted a picture of herself with the book ‘Manto’ and wrote, “Just the perfect time and day to revisit ‘Manto’ and so many beautiful memories. Some films will always be special. Thank you for the book, Nandita Das. Still can’t choose a favourite from these stories.”

Dugal also posted a video from the sets of ‘Manto’, where she fondly recalled her initial interaction with director Nandita Das.

On the work front, Rasika’s calendar is brimming with exciting projects. Her upcoming ventures include the eagerly awaited third season of ‘Delhi Crime’ and an array of diverse projects like ‘Spike: Sports Drama’ and more.